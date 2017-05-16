Thrilling finales in Lincoln Grand Prix

Hundreds gathered at the Lincoln Grand Prix this weekend to see Ian Bibby record his second victory of the HSBC UK | Spring Cup Series in a pulsating finale to the Lincoln Grand Prix .

Bibby, who won the Chorley Grand Prix last month, forged ahead to cross the line just ahead of Townsend (Bike Channel Canyon) and Matthew Holmes (Madison Genesis).

It was close race indeed with Bibby’s JLT Condor teammate, Steve Lampier, mounting a late attack, but this was thwarted in the end.

Frustratingly for Bibby, it wasn’t quite enough to win him the ultimate crown as Bike Channel Canyon rider Townsend’s second-place finish in Lincoln secured him the top prize overall.

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Road Series race, proved just as thrilling and after the peloton became involved in a huge crash resulting in the withdrawal of some riders. However, Alice Barnes managed to escape uninjured and was able to take victory in what proved to be a very competitive event.