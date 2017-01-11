Time honoured ‘rumble’ continues in Haxey

Haxey in North Lincolnshire, is world famous for honouring its time honoured tradition – the Haxey Hood – which took place again on the 6th January (the twelfth day of Christmas).

The event brought residents and visitors from far and wide out in ‘battle’ to fight for a leather hood which has to be pushed in rugby scrum style, until it reaches one of four pubs in the area.

The tradition began after Lady de Mowbray is said to have been out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey and lost her silk riding hood in the strong winds.

Being the chivalrous types, farm workers rushed around trying to retrieve the hood amusing the Lady immensely. It was finally caught by one of the workers who, feeling too shy to approach the lady of the manor personally, handed it to one of his braver colleagues to hand to her and receive her gratitude, whilst the shy worker was branded a fool for not doing so.

Lady de Mowbray awarded thirteen acres of land to the parish on one condition: that the chase for the hood be re-enacted each year.

Now, each year on the twelfth day of Christmas, the Lord of the Hood and his Boggins begin a tour of the four public houses in the parish around noon, singing traditional songs in each establishment.

They then proceed to a mounting stone outside St Nicholas parish Church from which the Fool makes a speech of welcome, during which damp straw is placed at the foot of the block and lit. This `Smoking the Fool’, is a safer version of the ritual which used to involve suspending the fool over a bonfire of smoking straw which they abandoned after an incident in where someone forgot to damp the straw and the Fool caught fire.

The contest then begins in earnest with crowds gathering in a large rugby type scrum or ‘sway’ as locals like to call it, in which the Hood is pushed or pulled or ‘swayed’ in the desired direction (no throwing of the hood is allowed) .

The object is to push or sway the Hood into one of the four public houses in the parish, and the game officially end when the Hood is touched by the pub landlord standing on the front step of his establishment. The landlord then takes possession of the Hood and proudly displays it for the following year.

2017 seemed to pull as large a crowd as ever with contestants travelling from far and wide to take part.