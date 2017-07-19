Time Team star comes to The Collection for festival of archaeology

Unearth a piece of the past this month when Archaeology Day returns to The Collection on 25th July.

As part of the Council of British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology, the museum will be hosting a week-long series of events where visitors can discover ancient treasures and local finds, uncovering the secrets they hold!

This is the fifth year The Collection has been involved in this popular event and includes something for everyone to enjoy. This includes talks on a number of different topics including Medieval archaeology in the county and Egyptology, the chance to handle artefacts and a number of craft and workshop activities to take part in for a small charge.

Dr Erik Grigg, learning officer said:“Once again, our very popular Archaeology Day returns to The Collection as part of a week-long festival, where visitors can dig up the past and find out where they can get their hands dirty.

“The highlight will be our Archaeology Day on the 25 July. Throughout the day there will be a wide range of activities for everyone to enjoy whether you have an interest in archaeology or just want to find out more! We are also really pleased to be welcoming Carenza Lewis (of Time Team fame) from Lincoln University who will be delivering a special talk on the day at 11am, something to not be missed by all budding archaeologists!”

The festival begins on Monday 24th July and runs until 29th July with free family films and the second Posterngate opening of the year on Saturday 29th July to look forward to!