Today’s the day for 2017 Made in Lincolnshire awards

Businesses from across Lincolnshire will be making a bee-line to the DoubleTree Hilton Lincoln, for the widely acclaimed ‘Made in Lincolnshire’ awards, today (Wednesday 17th May) at 2pm.

Made in Lincolnshire seeks to celebrate the areas manufacturing sector and showcase the diversity and creativity of those manufacturing in Greater Lincolnshire and is a day of celebrating Lincolnshire’s manufacturing prowess .

The event, Organised by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest and Business Lincolnshire (part of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP), offers an exclusive opportunity to meet the region’s top manufacturing talent and discover who has won the coveted award in each of the six categories.

James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants, told Business Link Magazine: “We are delighted with the number and quality of entries for this year’s award. We have had entries from across the county, from small artisan producers to the larger businesses exporting worldwide.

Through this event we hope to promote the importance of manufacturing within the county as a key sector for future enterprise and careers and we sincerely believe we have helped to achieve this.”

All finalists, entrants and those interested in celebrating the county’s manufacturing prowess are invited to attend the Made in Lincolnshire celebration event. The ceremony will be hosted by Melvyn Prior from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Timings

2pm Registration, Pimms and Canapes

2:30pm Presentation

4pm Close