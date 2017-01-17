Tour of the Wolds cycling event comes to Louth

Louth has been added to the National Cycling Championships calendar for Spring 2017, which takes in the town and the surrounding Wolds.

The Tour Of The Wolds is a brand new event for 2017, which follows on from the success of the National Cycling Championships in 2015 where the Time Trials were held at Cadwell Park.

The new event has Men’s and Women’s Elite races, plus a cycle sportive all based around Louth and the Lincolnshire Wolds. The weekend format is as follows:

Starting in the picturesque town of Louth, the routes take in some of the UK’s quietest roads on the eastern side of the Lincolnshire Wolds. There are four distances for sportive riders, 91, 78, 54 and 30 miles, at £30 for the longer distances and £22 for the 30 mile ride

The Men’s Tour Of The Wolds is a Spring Cup Series event held over 102miles, including 4900ft of climbing. A tough course and some inclement April weather could see some epic conditions and a tough day in the saddle for Britian’s top riders.

The Women’s Tour Of The Wolds is a Womens Road Series event held over 62miles, including 3450ft of climbing. The ideal scene for some classic early season action from the top Women riders in the UK and we are sure of a worthy winner.