Tourism worth £1.37bn to Lincolnshire economy

Tourism is now worth £1.37 billion to the Lincolnshire economy after growing by over £300 million over the last five years.

The latest STEAM figures show that in 2016 the county attracted almost 20 million visitors – almost 3 million more than it did in 2011.

And that has helped increase the value of the county’s visitor economy by around 30% over that five year period.

Cllr Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development, said: “Tourism is a key industry for the county economy, employing over 19,000 people.

“We’re working hard to attract even more visitors, and over the last couple of years we’ve dramatically improved what we have to offer.

“From the major refurbishment of Lincoln Castle to the new visitor centre at Gibraltar Point and the outdoor theatre space at Chapel St Leonards, we’re making sure Lincolnshire is a year-round tourist destination.

“With the RAF centenary year in 2018 and Mayflower 400 celebrations in 2020 there is much more on the horizon, I’m confident our tourism economy will continue to thrive in the years to come.”