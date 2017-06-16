Tracy English wins cash to spend in new supermarket

Lucky Kirton resident, Tracy English, got a £50 grocery boost this week after winning an online competition.

The new mint supermarket on the Boston Shopping Park off Horncastle Road ran a competition on Facebook to celebrate its official opening last month.

The store asked people to like and share a Facebook post and the winner of a £50 voucher to spend in mint was selected at random.

More than 850 people entered the competition and Tracy’s name was pulled out of the hat.

“Thanks to David and Krzysztof from mint for the voucher,” she said before heading into the supermarket to spend her prize.

“It’s a great store and the layout of the place is very good. I hope it does well in Boston.”

mint is a new concept in supermarkets which opened on 27th May 2017 offering a British aesthetic and high-quality branded products at an affordable price.