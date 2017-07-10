Transplant Star Declan Brings Home Eight Medals

Declan Bennett, from Woodhall Spa, recently took part in the World Transplant Games in Malaga and has brought home eight medals. These include six golds, a silver and a bronze, and he also broke three Transplant Game records!

Having just turned 18, Declan has entered a more competitive age category, competing with athletes up to the age of 29. His success comes despite not training while he focused on exams, an injury two months ago and lack of access to a 50-metre pool.

At the age of seven, it was discovered that Declan had chronic renal failure – a condition that meant he needed a kidney transplant. Declan received a living donor kidney transplant from his father Guy in 2009. The donated kidney enabled Declan to work towards a healthy lifestyle and return to the many sporting activities that he enjoyed prior to surgery.

Declan says: “I can’t quite believe it, we’ve exceeded all our expectations. The competition was much tougher this time as more people could afford to attend with the games being in Europe. I had a wonderful time and to bring back this number of medals is fantastic. “I want to thank the Elite for their continued support – their donations over the years have made it easier to train and keep winning.”

Finishing his A-levels at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle on the morning of Monday 26th June, Declan flew out to Spain the same day to start training on Tuesday before competitions started on the Wednesday.

Declan took gold in the Individual 50m Backstroke and 100m Backstroke. He also helped take gold in both the 4 x 50m Medley Relay, where the team broke the TG record by six seconds, as well as the 4 x 50m Freestyle where the team broke the record by five seconds. Declan also took gold in the 200m Individual Medley.

On the track the young sporting superstar also excelled, taking silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 400m. As part of the team for the 4 x 400m relay, Declan helped them secure another gold, while breaking the record again.

Declan, who is supported by Elite Fish & Chip Company in Lincoln, is also competing at the British Transplant Games in Lanarkshire at the end of the month and is then set for a relaxing family holiday.