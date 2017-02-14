Trip of a lifetime for winning Lifestyle team from Grimsby

Five young people from Grimsby are excitedly getting ready for the trip of a lifetime after being awarded first place in our 2016 Lifestyle Project. Team Hi5, made up of Moiz Malik (13), Verbena Sajjad (14), Momin Ali (15), Bilal Mahmood (13) and Muhammad Hassan Shahzad (14) – pictured above, will be jetting off to South Africa next week as a reward for their hard work last summer.

After seeing an Alzheimer’s Society presentation at school, the Hi5 team dedicated their 2016 summer holidays to raising awareness of dementia and raising funds for the charity.

The team hosted their own education based charity events, ran stalls at community events and completed numerous fundraising activities including cake sales, car washes and a 10k bike ride.

Having conducted extensive research into dementia, Hi5 also worked in local care homes to provide sensory entertainment designed to help the residents relive happy memories.

Sergeant Liam Clorley from the Force Community Safety Unit said: “Hi5 did some brilliant work for Alzheimer’s Society last summer and they thoroughly deserve this trip. We hope they have a fantastic time away.”

“They definitely made a difference to the lives of the people that they worked with and we hope that this encourages other young people to think about ways to better their local communities and get involved with Lifestyle 2017.”

If you’re aged 10-18 and fancy making a difference in your community and potentially winning a fantastic prize, then look out for our PCSOs who will be visiting schools and colleges from April to promote Lifestyle 2017.

You can also contact us directly at Lifestyle@humberside.pnn.police.uk with any questions about the project.