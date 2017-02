Police have confirmed that two people died in the A16 collision, involving a car and an HGV between Crowland and Cowbit.

A woman in her ’70s and a man were killed when the Peugeot they were travelling in collided with the lorry on the A16 in Lincolnshire.

The crash happened at about 04:40 GMT, Lincolnshire Police said.

The road was closed in both directions between the B1040 junction in Crowland and the A47 junction in Eye, near Peterborough. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.