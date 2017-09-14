Two men arrested in Mablethorpe under mis-use of drugs act

Two males are currently in custody after officers completed a successful MDA (Misuse of Drugs Act) warrant at an address in Mablethorpe today.

A 21-year-old and a 24-year-old man were arrested this morning, and are currently being held in custody.

Inspector Matt Bennison, of the Coast area Neighbourhood Policing team, would like to assure people that the team is aware of recent concerns about the supply and use of drugs across the area.

“We will continue to mount operations like this in the area, and we strongly encourage the public to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local police team on 101,” he said.