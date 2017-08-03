Two more men convicted of hare coursing offences

On Friday 28th July Michael Faulks (32 yrs) of Fford Yr Odyn, Treuddyn, Flintshire and Alistair Ritchie (39 yrs) of Swallow Dale, Thringstone, Leicestershire appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court charged with offences under the Game Act 1831. This related to an allegation of hare coursing that took place at Haconby Fen, near Bourne, on 11th February.

Following a trial, both men were convicted of trespass in the pursuit of game. Faulks was fined £350 and Ritchie was fined £300. Prosecution costs of £372 each were awarded against both men, along with victim surcharges of £35 and £30 respectively.

An application for Criminal Behaviour Orders against both men is due to be heard in September.

Superintendent Mark Housley said: ‘Hare coursing has a significant impact on the victims and the wider rural community. We will continue to work hard with our partners and neighbouring forces to bring offenders to justice and to make Lincolnshire hostile to hare coursers’.