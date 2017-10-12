Two people charged following A1 Colsterworth fatalities

A man and a woman have been charged in relation to a fatal collision on the A1 on October 11th.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 36, who lives in Bulgaria, and Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, of no fixed address in Turkey, have both been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear before magistrates in Lincoln.

Just before 1am the collision took place between a car and a lorry on the A1, which was believed at that time to have caused fatal injuries to those travelling in the car.

Two people who were travelling in the lorry were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The A1 had to be closed in both directions from the Oakham turning and at Colsterworth. while investigations took place and vehicle recovery was carried out.

It was alter confirmed that two people had died in the incident and police are now in the process of tracing family members .