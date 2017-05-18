UB40 to play Cleethorpes in July

Adding to an already exciting summer slate, UB40 are set to headline the Meridian Showground in Cleethorpes this July.

The group will be supported by special guests All Saints and Right Said Friend.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, UB40 have gone to have more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, and have also achieved huge international success.

The band has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times, and in 1984 were nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group.

One of the world’s best-selling music artists, UB40 have sold over 70 million records with their hit singles including their debut ‘Food for Thought’ and two US Billboard Hot 100 number ones with ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’. Both of these also topped the UK Singles Chart, as did the band’s version of ‘I Got You Babe’.

The group play the Meridian Showground on 15 July.