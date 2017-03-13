UK-first as marine observatory progresses on Lincolnshire coast

Work on the UK’s first purpose-built marine observatory is taking shape, with work underway in Chapel St Leonards.

The North Sea Observatory will offer nature lovers a new way to experience the stunning Lincolnshire coast, as well as forming an impressive gateway to the Coastal Country Park.

The new building will include an art space, café and public toilets, and is expected to be completed in the autumn.

The project is funded by Lincolnshire County Council, the Coastal Communities Fund and Arts Council England.

Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development, said: “This new attraction will be something unique to Lincolnshire. The observatory will be the perfect spot for people to enjoy our spectacular coastline and its beautiful wildlife, and there will be plenty for the kids to do too.

“This is just one of a series of investments on the coast, which we are confident will help attract new visitors to the area.

“Combined with the nearby outdoor theatre space and the new visitor centre at Gibraltar Point, it will help extend the traditional tourist season, providing a significant boost to the economy.”

Though initially slated for a summer opening, ground conditions meant that the ribbon cutting had to be pushed back.

Colin added: “There were also some unexpected discoveries such as the historic sea defences and a Second World War bomb that had to be dealt with.”

With things back on track, the observatory is forecast for an autumn opening.