Ulceby road death – man held on suspicion of murdering Chase Tate

A local man, arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 23-year-old in Ulceby remains in custody.

Mr Tate’s body was found by the side of a road in Ulceby on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill and police previously said the victim had been hit by a car.

DCI Diane Coulson, from the Major Crime Unit, told Lincolnshire Today: “We are continuing with our enquiries and would still very much like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A1104 between Alford and Ulceby Cross roundabout between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, or anyone that has any information about the death of Chase Tate.”

Anyone who can assist, should ring 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 in anonymity.