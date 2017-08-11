Unemployed couple who fleeced 96-year-old neighbour forced to pay back £300k

A couple who defrauded their 96-year-old neighbour of £420,000 have been ordered to pay back £300,000 in compensation.

Jason and Rebecca Bentley, currently serving prison sentences received in November 2016, received a compensation order today (August 9) at Lincoln Crown Court.

Judge Hurst ordered Jason to pay back £216,871.88, while Rebecca was ordered to pay £91,000.

During their trial, the jury heard how the Bentley’s set up online banking for Mrs Reilly, who didn’t even own a computer, enabling them to switch tens of thousands of pounds at a time into their own accounts without her knowledge.

The couple paid off their £70,000 mortgage and zeroed credit card debts using Mrs Reilly’s savings.

They also used the neighbour’s money to pay for an extension to their home and to buy a £37,000 BMW X5.

Large amounts of money were transferred into their accounts using online banking including £80,000 in just one month.

Nick Drake, a Financial Investigator with Lincolnshire Police, said: “This was a terrible fraud where Jason and Rebecca Bentley took advantage of and defrauded an elderly and vulnerable neighbour of a huge financial sum. I never cease to be surprised at how callous some people can be. In this case it is pleasing that the victim is to receive a large majority of her money back as compensation payable from these Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.

Lincolnshire Police will always seek to use the powers available under The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 to pursue confiscation, and where possible compensation, where significant criminal benefit has been obtained.”

Jason is currently serving a six-and-a-half year sentence, while Rebecca is serving a four-and-a-half year sentence.