University of Lincoln attracts award winning historian from Cambridge

Many of us lament the ‘brain drain’ leaving our county to seek better prospects so it’s encouraging to see the University of Lincoln attracting an award winning historian from Cambridge to join their senior leadership team, here in the county.

Professor Toby Wilkinson, an internationally acclaimed Egyptologist and author, has been appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor (External Relations) at Lincoln and will assist the team to realise the ambitious plans set out in the University’s new strategic plan. He moves from the University of Cambridge where he was most recently Director of International Strategy and Head of the International Strategy Office.

Professor Mary Stuart, Vice Chancellor at the University of Lincoln, said: “We are delighted to welcome Toby to the University of Lincoln. He brings stature and strengths as an academic and as a leader which will enhance our senior team enormously.”

Professor Toby Wilkinson, who is also a prize-winning author of 10 books, told Lincolnshire Today Magazine: “Lincoln is recognised across the UK higher education sector as a bold, ambitious and innovative university which is forging its own path, and in doing so blazing a trail for others. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of its development.”

He read Egyptology at the University of Cambridge, graduating with First Class Honours and winning the University’s Thomas Mulvey Prize. He then took his PhD at Cambridge, where he subsequently held the prestigious Lady Wallis Budge Junior Research Fellowship in Egyptology. After two years at Durham University as a Leverhulme Trust Special Research Fellow in the Department of Archaeology, he returned to Cambridge in 1999. Toby has been a Fellow of Clare College, Cambridge since 2003. Prior to joining the International Strategy Office, he was Development Director at Clare College Cambridge and additionally served as Chairman of the Cambridge Colleges Development Group.

Having lectured on Ancient Egypt throughout the UK and overseas Wilkinson was also the chosen consultant for the BBC’s ground-breaking documentary on the building of the Great Pyramid.