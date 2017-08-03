Vandals caught on CCTV causing £5,000 of damage

CCTV images have been released as part of an investigation into £5,000 of senseless damage at a play park in Boston.

For no apparent reason, the caused damage to safety flooring at the park on Wellington Road, pulling up matting at approx 5pm on July 17.

Lincolnshire Police have estimated the damage will cost around £5000 for the council to replace.

PC Michael Bradley, investigating the incident, is appealing for anyone with information about who might be responsible to call 101, quoting incident number 286 of July 18.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.