Victoria Atkins MP visits Brackenborough Hall Farm

Victoria Atkins MP recently visited to Brackenborough Hall Farm and self-catering apartments near Louth.

Paul and Flora Bennett toured Victoria around the new born calves and the deserted medieval village on the farm and sat in the cab of a modern tractor.

Paul explained the need for British farmers to receive a proper return for their superior production and welfare standards post-Brexit, as well as the hope that support will be ongoing for the environmental work that farmers do.

Flora, who is Head of the Tourism and Leisure Sector at Wilkin Chapman Solicitors, explained how the revaluation of business rates has hit their self-catering business hard.

The rateable value for the Coach House has increased by 118%, well over the national average. Many other local businesses, such as the larger self-catering accommodation providers, shops and pubs, will also be facing a large increase in April.

Flora urged Victoria to press the chancellor to soften the impact in the budget on 8th March.

She said: “Tourism is a vital part of our local economy and in Lincolnshire some businesses will struggle to pay the extra rates. There is a risk that they could even be forced to close.”

The Bennett family have farmed at Brackenborough for over 100 years, and now produce wheat, oilseed rape, barley, beans and beef, as well as welcoming guests to the Coach House.