Viking Tipi Bar for Christmas in Lincoln

A new Scandinavian-style attraction is planned for the city over the festive season.

THOR’S tipi bar – a pop-up bar which plays on Lincolnshire’s heritage Viking heritage – is to set-up camp on The Cornhill.

Subject to approval from city planners, the bar will be open daily, from 10.30am, from November 14th through to December 31st (with the exception of Christmas Day)

Two linked canvas tipis will form the bar, which will be festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and a fire pit.

Serving local draft ales, mulled wine and hot cider, the fully licensed bar will have something to warm everyone’s cockles. A hot chocolate station allows kids, big and small, to choose a topping for their homemade chocolate treat.

Lincoln BIG Chief Executive Matt Corrigan said: “We are always looking to improve and develop the city centre offerings at Christmas.

“We have tried to add in new things for people to do and experience. THOR’S Tipi will add something different and appealing into the mix. The operators have a proven track record and we are delighted to be working with them.”

Maria Farrugia, a Director at THOR’S added: “Having lived in the North for 15 years, there was an obvious gap in many city centres at Christmas for a festive offering of this type. Our first THOR’S opened in York for Christmas 2015 and was a huge hit, so last year we added Leeds and Sheffield to our stable, and are now very excited to be welcoming Lincoln.

The Lincoln Christmas market is one of the best in the UK but is only for four days. We hope that THOR’S keeps the festive spirit in this historic city for the whole season. We have been working with Lincoln BIG for over two years to work up our plans and so truly believe this will be a great experience for everyone. Lincoln will not be disappointed.”