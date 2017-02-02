Visit Lincoln has appointed Lydia Rusling as its new head, where she will play an active role in developing and shaping the city’s destination management plan as it enters its next crucial phase.

With 13 years’ experience working across Lincolnshire’s tourism industry, Lydia has played a central role in many of the county’s most prominent tourism projects.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Visit Lincoln, especially after working closely with the team during 2015 on the opening of Lincoln Castle Revealed and Magna Carta celebrations.

“I’m looking forward to continuing their excellent work and building upon their reputation, as well as reaching out to a broader business community. Tourism should not be seen in isolation, if we are to grow as a city we should lead the promotion of Lincoln as a great place to live, invest and learn as well as visit.

“I am initially focussing on meeting and talking to our partners, and I’d urge anyone who’d like to work closer with Visit Lincoln to get in touch with me. There are exciting opportunities for 2017 with the forthcoming celebrations around the Battle of Lincoln, the Knights’ Trail plus an array of events planned.”

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, added: “Tourism and the visitor economy is worth billions of pounds to Lincolnshire every year, and it’s an integral part of the wider development and investment of Lincoln.

“Lydia brings a wealth of public and private sector experience to the role and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”