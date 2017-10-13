Visit Lincoln Castle and The Collection this Halloween, and face your fears!

Visitors to heritage sites in Lincoln will be in for a fright as vile Victorians and Ghostbusters take over in a spooktacular half term!

On All Hallows Eve, visitors to Lincoln Castle can come face to face with the Victorian underworld on 31 October as the Victorian Night of Fear returns! The Undertaker, Hangman, Fortune Teller and Scientist will be joined by Grave diggers, the Medium and the Surgeon as they share stories of nefarious folk and unscrupulous practices in the shadows of the Victorian Prison.

During half term, discover all that is gruesome and ghoulish about Victorian England at Lincoln Castle between 23-29 October. From 11am – 4pm, the Victorian Prison will come to life with unsavoury characters sharing their terrifying tales on what life was like when history really was horrible.

Admission to the castle includes admission to the event, Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta. Adults £13.50, Concession £11, Child £7.20, Family £34.20 (2 adults & up to 3 children). 10% discount for advance on-line bookings.

Tickets for the castle events include one free daytime return visit within six months.

Free return visits are not valid for the Victorian Night of Fear event.

On 27 October, The Collection is calling all Ghostbusters! So grab your Proton Pack and Ecto – Goggles and head along to a very special Museums at Night event, featuring the Ghostbusters very own Ecto 1 Ghostbusters car! Visitors can meet the Ghostbusters team, get a photo with the replica car and take part in a number of fun activities including Halloween games and spooky trails. The event runs from 3.30pm – 5pm and 6pm – 7.30pm. Tickets cost £9 for children, £6 adults, with under 2s Free (craft activities not suitable for under 2s).

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said:

“We have lots of Halloween fun and fright taking place at our heritage sites this half term, whether it’s delving into the darker side of history or hanging out with the Ghostbusters, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Visitors can discover the castle after dark and hear macabre tales of the past from our Victorian residents, or help fight ghoulish goings on at The Collection with the Ghostbusters!”

To find out more, visit www.lincolncastle.com and www.thecollectionmuseum.com