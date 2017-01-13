Vivaro van stolen in Boston

A Vivaro van loaded with Team Deville racing components and specialist parts for a Lotus Cortina was stolen after a break in at a house in Boston.

At approx 2.30pm on Tuesday 10th January, an offender gained access to a property on Field Street and stole the keys to a black Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration DY61 VWH, enabling him to then drive it away.

The van contained the unique body panelling for a Mark 1 Lotus Cortina, along with 3 boxes of aluminium vehicle radiators marked up with Team Deville racing tape.

Police have released a snapshot of a man in the area at that time, taken from CCTV footage as he may have important information to assist the enquiry. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 202 of 10th January.