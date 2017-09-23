Volunteers out in force to join The Big Clean

Volunteers have been out in force in recent days to help the District Council’s Big Clean teams raise the street standard across villages in South Kesteven.

Villagers in Irnham, Kirkby Underwood and Fulbeck gave up hours of their time to help the campaign team remove weeds and litter pick in their communities.

Meanwhile in Greatford, the Deputy Leader of the District Council, Cllr Kelham Cooke, joined ward member Cllr Rosemary Woolley and cabinet member Cllr Dr Peter Moseley, to view a team in action sprucing up streets in the area.

Cllr Dr Moseley said: “Volunteers have been part of our thinking about The Big Clean from day one, so we’re delighted to have members of the public joining us to help tackle weeds and litter in their areas.

“Not only does it help us go further and faster, but it also shows what a team effort this is and what a great community we have.

“A lot of people already pick up litter or arrange community litter picks. The campaign has provided an opportunity for us all to work together and for us to say a massive ‘thank you’ for all their efforts, most of which goes unnoticed.”