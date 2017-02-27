Lincoln fashion lovers visit London Fashion Week

Fifty fashionistas have visited London Fashion Week Festival, bringing back a wealth of inspiration ideas for Lincoln’s own fashion week.

The Store Studios in The Strand had an electric atmosphere inside. Rails were bursting with the latest looks and browsers and shoppers were also being tempted by quirky, eye-catching accessories, including sparkling jewellery, fabulous shoes and bags.

In addition to the pop-up ‘shops’, there was a photographic booth, a Toni & Guy mini salon, an amazing range of sunglasses, a make-up studio and the chance to visit nail technicians.

Naturally, the professional catwalk show – compered by TV presenter, chef and author Laura Jackson, and featuring the latest trends from top designers – was also a must.

An eclectic mix of new season’s designs revealed plenty of off-the-shoulder looks, with a creative play on straps. Hot styles include floaty, micro-floral and plain fabric designs incorporating tiers and sexy ruffles.

The Festival also included a variety of talks. Some Lincoln retailers made the most of the opportunity to hear Eleri Lynn – Curator of Diana: Her Fashion Story at Kensington Palace – which they found really fascinating.

Lincoln Fashion Week 2017 models Darcie Townsend, Chanelle Harrington, Jay Alcock and Stephen Lonsdale also made the most of their day.

Jess Wickham, Lincoln Head of Fashion Week, said: “It was a really brilliant. We’re now raring to go and determined to make the second Lincoln Fashion Week an outstanding and memorable event for the city and its visitors.”

Lincoln BIG Events & Promotions Manager Michael Armstrong added: “We took Lincoln Fashion Week banners with us, to make more people aware of our event, which runs from April 28 to May 5 and culminates in a spectacular catwalk show at Alive Church in Newland on May 5.”