Website launches to help people grieve loss of a baby

HUG (help us grieve) is a brand new website providing a hub of information and support for parents, siblings, friends and family, following the loss of a baby at any gestation.

The website offers a safe and welcoming space where families experiencing loss can find solace, respect the first steps to healing.

The owners recognise the trauma and devastation that can affect families following a loss and so strive to get support to people as quickly as possible.

For more information, visit the website, via Facebook at HUG helpusgrief on on Twitter @HUGhelpusgrieve. Or, if you’d like to donate, visit HUG’s Just Giving page.