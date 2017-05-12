A weekend of all-out action at Cadwell Park

Thousands of enthusiasts will descend on Cadwell park this weekend for the British Automobile Racing Club descends on Cadwell Park this weekend (13/14 May) – a fast and frenzied two days of all-out action.

In total, five championships will compete with a staggering 26 races being staged around the flowing curves of the Lincolnshire-based venue.

Hitting the track for their third meeting of the season, the MRF Legends Cars Championship makes its return to Cadwell Park after a three-year-hiatus. In what is shaping up to be another vintage season, Ben Power enters the event as the points leader after producing a scintillating display at his home event, Anglesey.

His four victories so far have moved him 30 points clear of defending champion John Mickel with Steve Whitelegg and Paul Simmons both hot on their heels. This weekend will see the latest chapter of the championship written and consistency will be key for the top four if they are to continue breaking away from the rest of the grid.

With an entry list of more than 40 cars, the CNC Heads Sports/Saloon Car Championship has something for everyone with its diverse range of cars that compete. As it stands, former champion Joe Spencer leads the way after four races in his Locosaki with Piers Grange and Roddie Paterson a mere one and two points behind him respectively.

A brace of 20 minute + 1 lap encounters are set to bring the next wave of winners for the BARC’s North West Centre-run category at Cadwell.

Fresh off their annual trip to Croft late last month, the Classic 2cv Racing Championship is back in action during the weekend. The iconic machines of yesteryear still prove to be a huge draw and grow in popularity as each year passes.

Lien Davies, 2016 champion, finds himself at the top of drivers’ standings with his team-mate Ainslie Bousefield chasing him down. The top two have proved to be the class of the field so far but a whole host of rivals are keen to halt their momentum – starting at Cadwell.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the APL Health Caterham Graduates Championship is enjoying a stellar season to date with this weekend marking the third stop on their bumper event calendar. Running under a multi-class format, the action is non-stop with Caterhams and this weekend will see six races in total run.

Notable names to keep an eye on include Robin Webb, Jonathon Harmer, Toby Briant, Oliver Gibson and Glenn Burthenshaw.

Rounding off the timetable for the BARC is the Classic Touring Car Racing Club. The home of all manner of saloon and hatchback machines, this year the series has no less than 10 different categories.

With big grids, iconic names and jaw-dropping cars; expect plenty of thrills and spills from all of the amalgamated races.