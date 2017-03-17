West Lindsey festival throws churches open to locals

One of the largest festivals of its kind in Europe, the West Lindsey Churches Festival sees 95 churches and chapels across the Lincolnshire district opening their doors to visitors in May.

All free-entry, each building offers a memorable encounter with heritage and architecture, with many located in The Lincolnshire Wolds.

The event also brings people together in their rural communities as they plan and prepare for visitors, offering homemade bakes and lunches, bell ringing, crafts, book sales and themed exhibitions.

Over 700 volunteers spruce up and open up the buildings, and are on hand to answer questions and point out those quirky details visitors would not want to miss.

Thanks to the Lincolnshire Organists’ Association, visitors can also enjoy an Organ Trail of 16 live music recitals, spread across the two weekends.

Other sites, listed as ‘quiet churches’ by the festival, simply open their doors for visitors and let the buildings speak for itself.

In the past three years, thanks to funding from West Lindsey District Council, the festival has been able to add professional marketing skills to the efforts of the hardworking volunteers. This work includes a re-launch of the website, professional photographs, an animated YouTube trailer and a full embrace of social media.

“The aim was to start attracting a younger audience and bringing in visitors from outside of Lincolnshire,” explained festival chair Paul Howitt-Cowan, “but not at the expense of our established audience, though. People can still find out about the festival in the press or on the radio, and thanks to the sponsorship of long standing festival supporter Systematic Print, we have a 48-page printed brochure for everyone that likes to sit in a comfy chair and turn over real pages. The online work was just a deliberate plan to widen the net, and it has worked.”

Carefully gathered data shows the event attracted 10,123 visitors into the district in 2016, leaping up from 5693 visitors in 2014 and 7745 visitors in 2015.

Angela Montague of Push Creativity, the local company behind much of the marketing work, said: “The buildings in the festival are quite simply stunning, full of history and often in gorgeous locations. Social media thrives on eye-catching photos and captivating stories, so we had the best ingredients to build a social media following with, it was just a matter of capturing that content and getting it out there, far and wide.”

One of the big themes for 2017 is the festival’s ongoing ‘Stories Unlocked’ project, where the most interesting – and often little known – stories associated with each church are being told. Thirty such tales have already been gathered on the website and will be available to read on paper at participating churches, during the festival.