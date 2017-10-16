White Hart Hotel crowned Lincoln’s best restaurant

Lincoln’s White Hart Hotel has won the prestigious Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards in the ‘Best Venue’ and ‘Best Restaurant’ categories.

The multi-award winning establishment added to last year’s ‘Hotel of the Year’ award having been shortlisted in three categories and went on to scoop two of the top prizes at this year’s event.

The awards, now in their third year, recognise the very best in Lincolnshire’s food, drink and hospitality industries.

Ian Robinson, White Hart Hotel General Manager, said: “This is fantastic recognition of the great work we do at the White Hart Hotel and to have added to last year’s Hotel of the Year award is a massive achievement.

“Winning Restaurant of the Year and Venue of the Year is a tremendous honour. We’re very proud that we’ve won awards two years in a row and would like to thank all the staff and team who have helped us achieve our goal of becoming Lincoln’s leading venue.

“We work hard to ensure all our customers experience unparalleled service and enjoy excellent food, so it’s great to get recognition for that with these two prestigious awards.”

This year saw the White Hart Hotel reopen the newly refurbished Grille restaurant in the heart of historic Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter, serving high-quality local produce with views of Lincoln Cathedral.