Win tickets to see Stamford Shakespeare Company

What summer would be complete without a trip to the theatre? Stamford Shakespeare Company has a triptych of delightful plays slated for the summer schedule, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets for each one.

From the directors of 2013’s sell-out hit The Comedy of Errors comes Shakespeare’s funniest play, Much Ado About Nothing, full of witty love-duelling, comic villains and crazy chases.

Battle-weary heroes return from the First World War with their thoughts turning to romance, but the dastardly Don John and his comical sidekicks plot to scupper any romantic notions. Can the incompetent WPC Dogberry and the riotous ladies of ‘the watch’ foil their plans?

Dates include 15 – 16 & 27 – 28 June.

In a traditional, Elizabethan production of Shakespeare’s most popular comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, four runaway lovers must spend the night in a dark and ominous wood. Meanwhile, in a nearby glade, humble workmen are rehearsing a play. They encounter the parallel universe of fairies, goblins and sprites, where all is not well between the fairy King and Queen.

Dates include 8 – 9 & 20 – 21 June.

Hobson’s Choice is Harold Brighouse’s classic comedy about the hilarious trials and tribulations of bombastic boot-shop owner Henry Horatio Hobson and his three uppity daughters in 1880’s Salford.

When Hobson teases his eldest daughter, Maggie, about being past the marrying age, she promptly retaliates by marrying his best boot-hand, Willie Mossop, and setting up a rival shop.

Dates include 6 – 7 & 18 – 19 July.

For your chance to win tickets to a play of your choice, drop us an e-mail and your name, address and your preferred play and date to competitions@blmgroup.co.uk.