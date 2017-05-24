Wingwalkers to wow crowds at Scampton Airshow

Adding to an already stellar line-up, the word famous Breitling Wingwalkers will be taking to the skies for the inaugural Scampton Airshow.

The UK’s AeroSuperBatics will perform a dizzying display of acrobatic manoeuvres and handstands whilst strapped to the top wings of the team’s Boeing Stearman biplanes.

The team pilots fly through a well-rehearsed energetic routine of aerobatics and close formation flypast as the wingwakers wave at the crowd. Manoeuvres include loops, rolls, stall turns and even inverted flight.

As well as seeing the wingwalkers in action, visitors can also get their fix of modern military jets, historic warbirds, civilian display acts, the RAF Falcons and, of course, the Red Arrows performing in their home skies.

The Airshow takes place on 9-10 September.