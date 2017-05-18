Winners of Made in Lincolnshire award announced

Wednesday 17th May saw the region’s top businesses attend a glittering awards ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln, where the category winners were announced for the 2017 Made in Lincolnshire awards.

The event brings together manufacturers from across the county, demonstrating not only the variety of goods and services produced in Lincolnshire, but also the pioneering thinking behind each company.

Made in Lincolnshire also serves to highlight the county’s well earned reputation for innovation and manufacturing, was organised by Streets Chartered Accountants, Business Lincolnshire (part of the GLEP) and NatWest Bank, was hosted by Melvyn Prior, Presenter at BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

The event consisted of six categories in which businesses/products were nominated. The competition for each award was fierce but the finalists and overall winner in each, is revealed below:

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Locally finalists :

Witham Oil & Paint Ltd

Rocal Group

Red Hill Farm Free Range Pork

And the winners were – Red Hill Farm Free Range Pork

2. Made in Lincolnshire Sold Nationwide finalists :

Mtag Composites Ltd

Bailey Trailers

SHD Composite Materials Ltd

And the winners were – Mtag Composites Ltd

3. Made in Lincolnshire Sold Overseas finalists :

Siemens

JDM Food Group

Civil Defence Supply

And the winners were – JDM Food Group Ltd

4. Made in Lincolnshire for Many Generations finalists :

James Dawson

Stokes Tea & Coffee

Micronclean Ltd

And the winners were – Micronclean Ltd

5. To Be Made in Lincolnshire finalists :

Pin Gin

SHD Composite Materials Ltd

Pipers Crisps

And the winners were – SHD Composite Materials Ltd

6. Made in Lincolnshire World Class finalists :

Dynex Semiconductor Ltd

SHD Composite Materials Ltd

Sports & Leisure Brands Ltd

And the winners were – Sports & Leisure Brands Ltd

James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants, told Business Link Magazine, “We are especially pleased with the quality and diversity of entries in our second Made in Lincolnshire Awards. The UK is enjoying something of resurgence in manufacturing and this seems to be reflected within the sector locally. Both entrants and winners highlight that Greater Lincolnshire is becoming a diverse manufacturing base with innovative products and growing demand overseas. Whilst more traditional engineering continues to form part of the sector, we are today as likely to see manufacturing interests focus around hi tech products, premium brands and food stuffs, even power generation. Equally many of our manufacturers can boast not just overseas demand but also have great pride in producing world class products.

“Whilst the sector does face challenges around investment, skills shortages and pressures on cost, public and private sector support is helping to realise opportunities for growth. We can truly be proud of the role manufacturing plays in Greater Lincolnshire in our economic prosperity.”

Garry Wilkinson, Manufacturing Sector Specialist at NatWest Bank added: “NatWest are delighted to again co-sponsor the Made in Lincolnshire awards which showcases and celebrates the many fantastic and diverse manufacturing businesses that we have in Lincolnshire. There were many excellent entries and the quality of the applications made the task of judging an extremely difficult one, and the winners are well deserving of their success.

“NatWest remain passionate about offering specialist support to the manufacturing sector, which is a significant part of the UK economy and as demonstrated by these awards, an area that is strong within Lincolnshire. I hope that these awards help to raise awareness to a greater audience of the manufacturing capabilities available within this county.”

Samantha Harrison, Head of Business Lincolnshire (part of the GLEP), commented: “The Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub is proud to be part of the Made in Lincolnshire Awards, we recognise that Manufacturing plays a major role in the economy of Greater Lincolnshire, it contributes over £3.4 billion every year that’s 20% of the regions total economic value, it employs approximately 57,000 people, that’s 14% of total employment, and higher, than the 10% UK national average.

“Lincolnshire businesses make world-class products, and that’s a message we want to spread far and wide. These awards are a chance to shout about some of the great work taking place right on our doorstep, showcasing the best of the best. This will help raise awareness of all the county has to offer, bringing new opportunities for all involved.