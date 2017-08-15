Wolds businesses benefit from tourism boom

Tourism is integral to our regional economy, with a recent report from East Lindsey District Council revealing the massive impact of tourism in the Wolds and surrounding towns.

From 2014 to 2016, the economic impact of tourism within the Lincolnshire Wolds Destination Plan area grew from £153 million to £166.58 million.

East Lindsey District Council is working with West Lindsey District Council, the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, and businesses in the area to continue promoting the Lincolnshire Wolds as a visitor destination.

The council has developed a new website, and is investing in PR and digital marketing to raise the profile of the area.

It has also commissioned the development of three films for the Wolds focusing on the active outdoors; food and drink and heritage and culture.

To mark this anniversary, East Lindsey District Council is relaunching the popular Tennyson Trail leaflet and there are several talks as part of the annual Wolds Words Festival in October.

A new trail will also be launched to commemorate the poet Sir John Betjeman, who also had connections with the area.

The visitor report also highlights that an increasing number of visitors are choosing to stay in self-catering accommodation such as the Greetham Retreat cottages near Horncastle.