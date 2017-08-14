Wolds event to showcase county produce

This October, an event held near Market Rasen will see food producers and suppliers from across the county showcase their products.

There’ll also be some of the Lincolnshire’s best butchers pitting their skills against each other to discover who the county’s fastest sausage maker is.

There’s also a chance that the go might go down in the annals of history when Sunny Side Up butcher Nick attempts a world record.

He’ll try and beat the time for the fastest linking of sausages which currently stands at 36 sausages in 60 seconds.

The event will take place at Sunny Side Up farm shop.