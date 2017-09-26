Woman charged with murdering partner after fatal house fire in Grimsby

A woman has been charged with murdering her partner after a fatal house fire in Grimsby.

Officers from Humberside Police were called to 34 Purbeck Road on Friday, September 22, arresting Julie Addinall, 54, on suspicion of murder.

A Post Mortem to establish the identity of the body found at the scene has revealed that the victim is a man, but forensic work is still being carried out to complete formal identification.

We would like to thank members of the community that came forward with information to assist in our enquiries into this tragic event and would urge anyone with any further information to contact us on 101 quoting log 33 of 22 September.