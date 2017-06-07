Work commences on Lincoln’s £2m luxury townhouses

Work has begun on the new Bailgate Mount development in Lincoln, a series of luxury townhouses in the centre of the City valued at over £2m.

The nine, three-bedroom homes are being built on Motherby Hill, each with its own private parking space.

The developers, Jackson and Jackson who are also behind prestigious schemes in the city such as: The Gateway student accommodation and One the Brayford commented: “We acquired this site with planning permission for nine new residences. The original terraced houses were knocked straight into their basements in the 60s and left like that until today, plus the whole site is on top of a Roman defence ditch. This makes the site challenging but an exciting prospect to bring back to life.”

Bailgate Mount is due for completion in early 2018.