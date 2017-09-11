Workers would rather be late than miss their coffee

Apparently, the UK’s love affair with coffee has reached epidemic levels and workers would rather be late for work than miss out on their morning coffee.

So says a study looking into Britain’s coffee consumption.

In a poll of 2,000 UK residents, one in five confess to risking lateness in order to brew up at home or queue at their favourite coffee shop.

The new national research by Lyons Coffee found that the majority (54%) of coffee drinkers say they couldn’t go to work without a coffee and one in ten say they’d be unproductive without one.

27% claim that it’s an essential part of their morning routine and 16% even admit their body doesn’t function properly without it. It affects us emotionally, too, as a third of respondents said they feel grumpy without one and 41% say they feel sluggish without their morning brew.

Regionally, Londoners are most likely to be late to make sure they get their caffeine fix. And we differ in our strength preferences too, with Northern Irish coffee drinkers preferring it strong, while those in Yorkshire wanting it less so.

Nicole Hartnell, brand manager at Lyons Coffee said: “Our love affair with coffee is stronger than ever, as a quarter of us would rather skip breakfast than our morning coffee, which is especially true amongst women.

