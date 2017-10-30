Works to much-loved Grade II listed late 15th century Harlequin Gallery building complete

Local construction firm Gelder Group has completed specialist conservation and refurbishment works to the historic Harlequin Gallery building on Steep Hill, Lincoln.

The former public house turned bookshop, which opened in the late 15th century and was known as the Harlequin & Columbine Theatre Inn before becoming the Harlequin Gallery Bookshop over 50 years ago, is now ready for new tenants.

Lincoln-based Gelder Group was appointed by Lincoln City Council to deliver the conservation repair works to the iconic building which has not been vacant for over 50 years.

Works included the rendering of external panels, timber frame and gutter repairs, external decoration and new leaded glass glazing.

Dave Gladwin, cConstruction Director at Gelder Group, said: “The Harlequin is a well-known and much-admired building in Lincoln and we were honoured to work on its refurbishment which has restored the Tudor building to its former glory, making ready for a new chapter in its history.

“Harlequin now has a new lease of life and I’m sure its new tenants, whoever they may be, will be delighted to be in such a historic and prominent building on Steep Hill.

“The building is as stunning on the inside as the outside and its sympathetic restoration captures its heritage perfectly.”

Helen Bedford at Lincoln City Council, said: “We are very pleased to have worked with Gelder Group to ensure this restoration project is completed in a manner sympathetic to the age and status of this historic building.

“We are impressed and happy with the end result and, in particular, the work undertaken by specialist craftsmen who were employed to refurbish the plastered panels and glass work.”

Multi-award-winning Gelder Group delivers projects across a range of sectors including education, health, retail, insurance, leisure, heritage and residential.