World’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen are back in Lincolnshire

Billed as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen, this is one event not to be missed.

Mercury, as they are aptly named, have a dynamic stage show that fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s mostflamboyant front man backed up by superbly crafted harmonies and intricateguitar work .

“Freddie was an original. He and Queen were the best. But now,in this new century, Joseph, Glenn & Mercury are the next best thing” Freddie’s Mum – Jer Bulsara 2010.

Appearing at the Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday 18th March, tickets are on sale now at £17.50.