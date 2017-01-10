Young professionals raise funds for Lincoln charity

Nearly 100 young business people have helped to raise vital funds for Lincoln-based homeless charity The Nomad Trust.

Members of Lincoln Young Professionals (LYP), Junior Lawyers, Young Valuers and RICS Matrics came together to end 2016 on a high by collecting over £260 at their joint Christmas celebration at the Cathedral Centre in Minster Yard in December.

One of the highlights of the evening, sponsored by local businesses Duncan & Toplis and Lambert Smith Hampton, was a raffle to help fundraise towards the development of a new centre for The Nomad Trust.

President of the LYP committee and Business Development Manager at Andrew & Co Solicitors Chris Brown said: “We received some excellent raffle prizes from local businesses and I’d personally like to thank Harriet Hatcher from Banks Long & Co for helping to organise these very generous donations.

“When we visited The Nomad Trust’s shelter it was astonishing to see just how much effort the charity puts in to help local people in need of somewhere to stay. It’s clear to see the current facilities are limiting so it’s great to be able to help in a small way and get them on track towards building a brand new centre.”

Rachael Hewitt, Fundraising Officer for The Nomad Trust, said: “For the trust to be able to help even more people, we need the kindness and generosity of others to meet our ambitious £3 million goal in order to construct a purpose built centre. Therefore, we are extremely grateful to the Lincoln Young Professionals and it was nice of them to think of The Nomad Trust when deciding to raise money for charity.”

Mr Brown added: “It was wonderful to see so many attend our joint Christmas Cracker networking event and we are very thankful to our sponsors, both of which contributed to enable all delegates to attend free of charge and therefore raise as much money as possible for charity.

“After relaunching in April 2016 the new LYP network has really taken off in its first year and I am looking forward to seeing what 2017 will bring to this vibrant group.”